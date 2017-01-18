Connie J. Anderson

Connie Jo Anderson, 64, of Sun City West, Az., formerly of Clear Lake, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Sun City West.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Clear Lake Arts Center, 17 South 4th Street, Clear Lake. Friends may gather beginning at 1 p.m. Services will begin at 2 p.m. Please bring a remembrance of Connie to share.

Memorials to Humane Society of North Iowa, 2700 South Birch Dr., Mason City, Iowa; AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, 109 Guthrie, De Soto, Iowa, or your favorite animal charity in Connie’s memory.

Connie was born in Des Moines, Iowa to Robert and Irene (Miller) Anderson, the third of four children. She graduated from Lincoln High School, and Iowa State University with a degree in Marketing. She went on to work in multiple different financial institutions in the roles of marketing director and vice president.

She married David Woodward on June 26, 1982 in Clear Lake. They proceeded to make their home in multiple different cities, including Des Moines, Iowa City, Albuquerque, New Orleans, Clear Lake, and most recently, Sun City West.

She will always be remembered for her love of family, her dogs, and yoga. A generous person by nature, her smile could light up a room. She always left those around her feeling acknowledged, cared for, and included.

She is survived by her husband, David Woodward, of Sun City West; siblings, Robert Anderson (Kathy), of Des Moines, Kathy Kreger (Jim), of North Carolina, and Debra Croft (Jon), of Des Moines; brothers and sisters-in-law, Philip Woodward (Maria), Christopher Woodward, Anne White (Bill), and Cindy Peterson (Todd); nieces and nephews, Amanda Turner (Tom), Courtney Queen (Shaun), Jenna Knox (Izaah), Jordan Croft, Tyler Peterson, Trent Peterson, Leah Peterson, Tracy Ferguson (Mark), Brian Woodward (Marnie), Jeff Woodward (Carrie), Spencer Woodward (Jessica), Travis Woodward, Jessica White(Steve), and Benjamin White.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.