Cleo Overgaard, age 100, died peacefully, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Monticello, Iowa.

A visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Ward Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, with interment in Clear Lake Cemetery.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.