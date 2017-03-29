Clarice Borrill

Clarice Lenor Borrill, 91, formerly of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at the I.O.O.F. Home, in Mason City, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2017, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St. Clear Lake, with the Rev. Dave Byrd officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-1:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Clear Lake Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2017 prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial to the Clarice L. Borrill Memorial Fund.

Clarice was born Nov. 18, 1925, in Evanston, Ill., the daughter of Raymond Gladstone and Doris Lenor (Finch) Bachellor. Her family moved first to Mason City, and then to Clear Lake. She attended Mason City Schools and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1943. She attended one year at Cornell College. She married Ray Elmer Borrill on July 27, 1946, in Clear Lake; and to this union four children were born.

Clarice worked as a secretary at Mason City Tent and Awning, Stillman Law Firm and Hansen Grocery. She enjoyed sewing and handwork. She loved the Minnesota Twins, Vikings and Iowa Hawkeye Football. Clarice was a member of the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, where she was active in circle, UMW and taught Sunday School.

Clarice is survived by one daughter, Nancy (Jeffrey) Germundson, Manly, Iowa; granddaughter, Jenny Rae Borrill (Nathan) Waner; great-grandchildren Abbey, Allison and Casey; one brother, Merlin Bachellor, Minnesota; and special member of the family, Diane (Rod) Lumn, Sunrise Beach, MS.

Clarice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy (Ray) Borrill; sons, Larry, Gary, and Dennis; brothers, Paul and Bruce Bachellor.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.