Christopher J. Ashland

Christopher James Ashland, 36, of Clear Lake, died Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at his home.

A private graveside service was held on Friday, Oct. 26, at Concord Cemetery, in Garner.

Christopher was born July 8, 1982, in Iowa City, and always considered that day a national holiday. He grew up and attended school in Ventura, graduating from Ventura High School in 2001.

Christopher worked for One Vision for many years and took great pride in his work there. He enjoyed playing video games and taking care of his Great Dane, Zeus.

Christopher is survived by his parents, Diane and Tim Jones, of Ventura; three siblings, Jeremy (Maddi) Ashland, of Ventura, MiKayla (Matt Bell) Jones, of Dows and Megan Jones, of Ventura; nieces and nephews, Mason, Jayden and Milo Ashland; grandmother, Verna Mae Eggerth, of Garner; and aunts and uncles, Dave and Pat Eggerth, of Forest City, Larry and C.J. Eggerth, of Mason City, Gary and Donna Eggerth, of Clear Lake, Nancy Eggerth, of Ventura, Kim and Lorrie Jones, of Redfield, and Mike and Julie Jones, of Charles City.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Walter Eggerth.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.