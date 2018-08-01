Christine G. Johnson

Christine Geraldine Johnson, 94, of Maple Grove, Minn., formerly of Clear Lake, died Saturday, July 28, 2018, at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 6, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating. Inurnment will be at Ihlen Cemetery, in Ihlen, Minn., at a later date.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Christine Geraldine Wilson was born in Pipestone, Minn. on March 15, 1924, the sixth child of Erick and Kristina (Kluge) Wilson. Her mother passed away when Christine was nine days old. She grew up on her family’s dairy farm in Ihlen where her siblings and Grammy helped her father raise her. She graduated from Pipestone High School in 1942, and married Milo Johnson in 1943. They had a daughter, Sandra, in 1945, and moved to Minneapolis in 1953, where Christine worked as a bookkeeper for Schaefer Incorporated. In 1956, they moved to Clear Lake, where Christine worked as a bookkeeper for Kimball & White Seed Company and then DeBryun & Pugh John Deere Implement. Her first marriage ended in 1958.

In 1960, Christine married Joseph G. Johnson and moved to Fertile. They had a daughter, Lisa, in 1962. They moved back to Clear Lake in 1967, where Christine worked at Woodford Wheeler before going to work at Wilcox Furniture, where she worked for 19 years as a member of the Wilcox family.

Christine and Joe’s home on Main Street in Clear Lake, with its large front porch and big shade trees, was a prime spot to watch the Fourth of July parade each year. Christine was active at Zion Lutheran Church, in Clear Lake, participating in Hope Circle, Elderberries, and making quilts. Christine and Joe had 41 wonderful years together before he passed away in 2001.

In 2004, Christine met Orlin Kelling, another wonderful man that shared her love for Christ and gardening. They spent 12 years together taking care of each other and eventually moving to Apple Valley Assisted Living, in Clear Lake. Orlin passed away in 2016.

Christine moved to Silver Creek on Main, in Maple Grove, to be closer to her family in 2017, where she was able to participate in family celebrations and had frequent visitors.

Christine is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Millard, of Wauwautosa, Wis., and Lisa (Doug) Hansmeier, of Maple Grove; four grandchildren, Ryan Millard, Eric Millard, Abby Hansmeier and John Hansmeier; and three great-grandchildren, Hailey Grace Millard, Addison Elizabeth Millard and Ava Mae Mullaney.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; her special friend, Orlin Kelling; a son-in-law, Gerald Millard; and her siblings, Anne Osberg, Florence Wilson, James Wilson, Mae Brockberg and Ruby Kallsen.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.