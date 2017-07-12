Chong B. Lam

Chong Bun Lam, 86, 709 N. 6th Pl., Clear Lake, died July 3, 2017, at the Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life was held at Lam Inn Restaurant, Clear Lake, on Saturday, July 8, 2017.

According to his wishes, his body has been cremated. Memorials may be sent to 709 N. 6th Pl.. Clear Lake, IA 50428.

Chong was born into a very large family in Guangxi Province, China, on Feb. 21, 1931. Following his education, he joined the Chinese Artillery. Chong left all his family and immigrated to the United States, ending up in Chicago, Ill., where he worked in the restaurant business. There he met his future wife, Mee Hun Wong. They were married in 1978 in Chicago. Following the birth of their daughter, Linda, they decided to take “a road trip” to find the perfect town to raise their family. Clear Lake was on their map, and they never left.

Chong and Mee opened up their own restaurant, The Lam Inn, in 1983. The town welcomed them, as they welcomed the town to their restaurant for a personalized Chinese meal. They closed the Lam Inn August of 2016.

Chong’s other interests included playing and listening to all kinds of music, surfing the Internet and an occasional visit to the casinos. Their religion was directed towards the Buddhist. He still has many relatives in China.

Chong is survived by his wife, Mee Hun Lam, Clear Lake; daughter, Linda Lam, Mason City, Iowa; two sisters; one brother; and many nieces and nephews.

Chong was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.