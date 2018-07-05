Chester M. Amundson

Chester Mervin Amundson, 85, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 9, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Chet was born on Sept. 11, 1932, the son of Leroy and Agnes (Sampson) Amundson, in Mason City. He married Wilma McCoy on June 15, 1953, in Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo. To this union, five children were born.

Chet grew up in Kensett and attended school in Hanlontown. He entered the United States Army and served proudly from 1953-1955. He later worked various jobs in the Clear Lake area before starting Chet’s TV Sales and Repair.

Chet enjoyed motorcycles earlier in his life, fishing, tinkering and searching for a good deal.

Chet is survived by his wife, Wilma Amundson, of Clear Lake; five children, Rhonda Nowell of Albany, Ore., Susan Amundson, of Austin, Minn., Jane (Craig) Van Horn, of Mason City, Sara (Don Finch) Ryerson, of Britt and Eric (Kendra) Amundson, of Leland; four grandchildren, Derek Amundson, Halie (Bryce) Munson, Nick (Abby Duregger) Nieman and Emily Ryerson; a great-grandson, Rhys Nieman; and great-grandson, Munson due in October; a brother, Howard Amundson, of Kensett; two sisters-in-law, Maxine Tantow and Colleen Rogness; a brother-in-law, John Moore; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Leonard (Mary Lou) Amundson; and a sister, Hazel Russel.