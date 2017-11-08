Charlotte Fulghum

Charlotte M. Fulghum, 93, died Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at the Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to Hospice of North Iowa.

Charlotte Maxine Thompson Fulghum was born July 1, 1924, in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of John and Martha (Adams) Thompson. She received her early education in various rural schools and graduated in 1942 from Mason City High School. After graduation, she worked as a telephone operator for North Western Bell for one and one-half years. In 1946, she graduated from the College of Nursing in Iowa City, participating in the Cadet Nurse Corps during WW II as a RN. In the same year, she was married to Bill Otterman and two sons, Kirk ad Kent, followed.

In her professional life as a RN and also raising her family, she worked at Mercy Hospital, in Iowa City, Iowa, Medical College of Virginia, in Richmond, Va., Presbyterian Hospital, in Chicago, Ill., Baylor Hospital, in Dallas, Texas, Methodist Hospital, in Houston, Texas, and as a staff nurse on the obstetrics floor at Mercy Hospital, in Mason City. She worked for 10 years doing private nursing at both Mason City Hospitals. She moved to Miami, Fla. where she worked one year doing private home and hospital nursing.

In 1983, Charlotte married Willard Fulgham and continued living in Mason City and spent 25 winters in Weslaco, Texas.

Charlotte was baptized as a child into the Lutheran faith and confirmed as a young adult. She was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church, in Mason City and later Zion Lutheran Church, in Clear Lake. Her faith came alive in the 1960’s when she and her husband co-sponsored a youth group called “The Revelation.” This ministry helped young people with their personal faith in God and Bible study. This included her son, Kent, who later became a pastor. She was a member of a weekly prayer group, the Zion Lutheran Church prayer chain, and a hospital visitor from Zion Lutheran Church. In Texas, she was active in a weekly Bible study.

Her great interests were her family; two boys, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and living for and serving the Lord. She was a member of the Mercy Medical North Iowa volunteers since 1991, accumulating over 100 hours and was honored for 20 years of service.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Thompson.

She is survived by her husband, Willard; two sons; Kirk Otterman, Atlo, Ga. and Kent (Cathy) Otterman, Albert Lea, Minn.; two grandchildren, Angela (Robert) Hoffman, Albert Lea, Minn. and Joshua (Anna) Otterman, St. Louis, Mo.; three step-children, David Fulghum, Wester Springs, Ill., Joanne (David) Schumacher, Lincoln, Calif., and Janiece Ehler, La.; six step-grandchildren, Kristen, Kaylyn, Margaret, Liz, Kate, Brad; four step-great-grandchildren; one niece, Shelly Thompson; two nephews, Bart Thompson and Brad Thompson.

