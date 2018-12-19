Carol Spilman, age 62, passed away Dec. 15, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Carol graduated from Ventura High School and went on to college at the University of Iowa and Southern Cal. After college she worked as an actress in both TV and on stage productions.

Carol loved to travel, appear on game shows and she dearly loved her pets.

She is survived by her mother, Gladys Baker; sisters, Sheryl Johnson (Tim), and Kathy Baker; stepbrothers, Tim Baker (Deidre), Mark Baker (Priscilla); nieces, Allison Johnson, Amanda Baker, and Liz Bauer; nephew, Dustin Johnson (Katy); and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Loyd Spilman; and step brother, Dennis Baker.

We will miss her bright smile and will carry her memory in our hearts.