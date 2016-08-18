Cade Thomas Hartwig, 10, of 2121 Pine Tree Ct., Clear Lake, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, at the Mercy Medical Center, Des Moines, Iowa.

Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with the Rev. John Gossman officiating. Burial was in the Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake.

Cade was born June 11, 2006 at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa, Mason City, Iowa, the son of Thomas and Heather (Nedved) Hartwig, Jr. He came into this world as a fighter six weeks early. He was in the fourth grade at Clear Creek Elementary in Clear Lake and would have graduated in the class of 2025.

He enjoyed being his dad’s right hand man in his workshop, going with him to the fire station, riding on the Fox during 4th of July parades and helping with the pancake breakfast at the fire station. He loved being with his mom running errands, helping her in the kitchen making chocolate brownies and pancakes. He was always on the go riding his bike around the loop, family bike rides to State Park and playing outside with his friends. He enjoyed playing baseball in the summer and especially spending time with his brother and watching over him.

Cade had his first communion at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in April of 2016.

Cade is survived by his parents, Tom and Heather Hartwig, Jr., Clear Lake; his brother, Reid Hartwig, Clear Lake; maternal grandparents, Steve and Cathy Nedved, Garner, Iowa; paternal grandparents, Tom (Laura) Hartwig, Sr., Garner, and Darla (Jeff) Mallas, Ogden, Iowa; paternal great-grandmother, Vera Bachman, Garner; three uncles, Ryan Nedved, Garner, Tad (Mallory) Hartwig, Garner, and Rich Staley, Des Moines, Iowa; aunt, Amy Sorensen, Clive, Iowa; great uncles Ray Lundberg, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Tim (Jan) Hartwig, Ankeny, Iowa, Ted (Cathy) Hartwig, Eden Prairie, Minn., Tom (Julie) Schultz, Garner, and Marty (Yvette) Bachman, Garner; cousins, Piper Hartwig, Gwen Hartwig, Rook Hartwig, Chad (Fiancé Cailyn) Lundberg, Taylor Staley and Landon Staley and many extended family.

He was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandfather, Martin Bachman; maternal great-grandmother, Darleen Lundberg; and his great-great aunt, DeEtta Hartwig.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.