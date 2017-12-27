Bradley A. Blazek, 59, of Clear Lake, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N. Pennsylvania Ave., with Rev. Dan Gerrietts officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the church service. Interment will take place in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed Hospice of North Iowa, 232 2nd St. SE, Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Brad was born on March 11, 1958, to Darold and Ruth Blazek, in Mason City. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Mason City. He attended Mason City schools and graduated from Mason City High School in 1976.

He began employment at Blazek Electric, Inc. and completed the Apprenticeship Program. He was well suited for electrical work. He had practical and creative ideas that were used in any job on or off the workplace. He was a people person and the customers enjoyed his sense of humor.

Through childhood and into his adult years he enjoyed the water in many ways, by waterskiing, boating and fishing. Growing up he enjoyed family vacations in Minnesota. He enjoyed cars and especially his Dodge 400 convertible that he would drive around Clear Lake with his dog, Maggie. He enjoyed being a pet owner and always owned a dog.

He was preceded in death by his father, Darold Blaze; and paternal and maternal grandparents.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Ruth Blazek, of Mason City; brother, Brian Blazek, of Mason City; sister, Cheryl (David) Gildner, of Belmond, Iowa; niece, Erin (Justin) Eggleston; nephew, Ryan (Talia) Gildner; and grandnephew, Evan Gildner.

