Bonnie Knutson

Bonnie Sue Knutson, 57, of Clear Lake, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at Zion Lutheran Church, 114 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of North Iowa or One Vision (Opportunity Village).

Bonnie was born on June 27, 1960, to Donald and Helen (Leidahl) Evenrud, in Mason City. Helen later married Orville Harger. Bonnie was united in marriage to Roland Drew in 1982. To that union, two daughters, Mindy and Megan, were born. In 1994, she married Matt Knutson at Guardian Angel Roadside Chapel, in Clear Lake.

Bonnie graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1978. She worked at Opportunity Village and the Village General Store in Clear Lake for 37 years. She truly enjoyed taking care of her clients and dedicated her life to helping others.

Bonnie was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. She loved boating, riding snowmobiles, and walking her dog, Toby. She also loved riding her bike and her horse, Lady. She enjoyed traveling, reading, volleyball, softball, and cooking. Above all else, Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Matt Knutson, of Clear Lake; two daughters, Mindy (Levi) DeVries, of North Liberty, Iowa, and Megan (Justin) Birkhofer of Meservey, Iowa; four grandchildren, Jack and Will DeVries and Ayla and Maya Birkhofer; parents, Orville and Helen Harger, of West Des Moines; siblings, Bruce (Anne) Evenrud, of San Diego, Calif., Sheryl (Brent Arment) Sexauer, of Winterset, Iowa, Mark (Shirley) Evenrud, of Des Moines, Mike Evenrud, of Des Moines, and Kinley (Chris) Cobler, of Ottumwa, Minn.; nieces and nephews, Tanner, Chad, Lane, Robert and Ashley Evenrud, Colton, Carlie, and Isaac Knutson, and Rachel Cobler; a father-in-law, Mick Knutson, of Clear Lake; and a brother-in-law, Todd (Kristi) Knutson, of Ventura.

She was preceded in death by her father, Don Evenrud; mother-in-law, Hap Knutson; and a sister-in-law, Shelley Knutson.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.