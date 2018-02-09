Blanche Linicum

Blanche Nadene Lincicum, 94, of Clear Lake, died Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Good Shepherd Health Center, in Mason City, Iowa.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Kent Mechler officiating. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City at a later date.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Health Center, in Mason City.

Blanche was born June 11, 1923, the daughter of Harry and Elsie (Butts) Weiland, in Britt, Iowa. She married Kenneth Lincicum on March 11, 1945, in Clear Lake. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2015.

Blanche graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1941. Prior to getting married, she worked at State Brand Creamery in the print room for four years. All her life she prided herself on maintaining a comfortable home, while always having pans of cinnamon rolls prepared.

Blanche was a member of Clear Lake United Methodist Church, Rebekah Lodge, and volunteered at the Village General Store, in Clear Lake. She enjoyed reading, knitting, cooking, baking and gardening. She especially cherished time spent with her family and grandchildren.

Blanche is survived by two sons, Kenneth “Randy” (Vivian) Lincicum, of Mason City, and Dennis (Karen) Lincicum, of Ankeny, Iowa; six grandchildren, Michele Flynn, of Des Moines, Adam (Julie) Lincicum, of Elgin, Okla., Carrie Lincicum, of Mason City, Amy Lincicum, of Des Moines, Zachary (Trisha) Lincicum, of Ankeny, and Michael Lincicum, of Des Moines; and five great-grandchildren, Kori, Madelyn, Macie, Andrew, and Chase Lincicum.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Cletus and Norman; and a sister, LaVonne Wass.

The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Good Shepherd, especially 2-West, for their excellent care.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.