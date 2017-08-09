Betty E. Bickford

Betty Elaine Bickford, 92, of Faribault, Minn., formerly of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, Minn.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake. Burial was at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City, Iowa.

Betty was born Dec. 21, 1924, the daughter of T.L. and Susan, nee Prahl, Sears in Beaver Dam, Wis. She attended and graduated from Clear Lake High School, class of 1942. She furthered her education, attending Rockford College in Rockford, Ill.

While growing up, her love of books and music were always great parts of her life, as were her love for family and church.

With her gift of music, she used her talent in church choirs, singing for band concerts and also to comfort sorrowing hearts at times like this.

During her years in school she met the love of her life, Bill Bickford. They were married on June 26, 1943, at the First Congregational Church. Betty and Bill shared 71 years of marriage together. They shared the first couple of years traveling with the Army from base to base, until Bill went to Alaska to help with the building of the Alcon Highway with Sears Construction Company and then he was deployed with the Army to Europe. Betty settled in Clear Lake again where they continued to reside until 2013 when they moved to Faribault, Minn. to be near family.

While in Clear Lake, they enjoyed spending time with and entertaining their many friends while playing games and cards. They went on many exciting trips with friends and family exploring the United States and Europe.

Left to cherish all those memories are her daughter, Debbie Momberg, of Faribault, Minn.; four grandchildren, Beth Momberg, of Faribault, Kathy Ryan, of Buena Park, Calif., Chris (Lori) Momberg, of Northfield, Minn., and Rick (Mary) Momberg, of Faribault; and seven great-grandchildren, Kayla, Nicholas and Katelyn Fette, Micah and Talia Momberg, and Oliver and Hennessy Momberg.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; parents; and a son-in-law, Stephen Momberg.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.