Betty Ann Horstman, 80, of Boone, Iowa, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Aug. 24, 2017 at Boone County Hospital.

Funeral Services were held on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel, Boone. Burial was held in the Center Cemetery, in rural Story City, Iowa.

Betty Ann (Johnson) Horstman, was born Dec. 1, 1936, in Story City, Iowa, the daughter of Llyl and Amy (Elwell) Johnson. She graduated from Story City High School in 1955. On March 31, 1962, Betty was united in marriage to Harold LeRoy Horstman in Omaha, Neb. To this union brought three children: Bill, Jim, and Susan.

She was employed at Bournes and Iowa State University in Ames for many years, enjoying her summers off with her children, walking beans, swimming at Don Williams Lake, as well as other things, and just being a mom. Betty had a passion for people; she loved helping people and spending time with the elderly wherever she traveled. Later in life, Betty loved spending time with her only grandson in Clear Lake. Chaser sure loved his Nana.

Betty was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy and attended the Cornerstone Alliance Church, both in Boone. Her faith has been an amazing witness to many, which she shared freely on her travels wherever she went. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, baking, and singing.

One of the many things Betty will be remembered for is her freedom of expression in the worship of her Lord, which was a blessing for so many.

Betty is survived by her three children, Bill Horstman, of Boone, Jim Horstman, of Nevada, and Susan (Jeff) Rose, of Clear Lake; one grandson, Chase Rose; three sisters, Leona Rodilosso and June Bagwell, both of Henderson, Nev., and Alice Hiles, of Pharr, Texas; one brother, Bruce Johnson, of Denver, Colo.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; and two brothers, Amil and Jack Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to the family.

Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel, Boone, was in charge of arrangements.