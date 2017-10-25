Bette Demro

Bette J. Demro, 91, formerly of Nashua, Iowa, passed away Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at Hospice of North Iowa, in Mason City, Iowa.

Bette requested no funeral service. A private family burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Nashua.

She is survived by two sons, Dr. James R. (Jolene) Demro, of Marengo, Iowa, and Dr. Michael S. (Dr. Judith) Demro, of Clear Lake; one daughter, Michelle (Dr. Peter) Silberstein, of Omaha, Neb,; eight grandchildren, Emily and Julie Silberstein, Lindsey Demro (Nathaniel), Bridgette Bowser (Brent), Travis and Luke Johnson, and Scott and Brian Demro.

Bette was born June 8, 1926, to Harry and Alice Cowdrey, in St. Louis, Mo. She graduated from high school in 1944.

She was united in marriage to James M. Demro, on Sept. 22, 1945, in St. Louis, Mo. Jim graduated in 1950 from St. Louis University with a juris doctorate degree. They moved back to Nashua in 1951, where Jim started his own law office. She lived and raised her family in Nashua until 2011, when she moved to Clear Lake.

Bette enjoyed painting pictures and was an excellent artist. She used her creative talents in multiple ways around Nashua. She enjoyed going to South Texas in her later years with her husband, and had many friends from around the country. After her husband passed she enjoyed going to Iowa City with family and tailgating at the Hawkeye games.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, in 2004.

The family requests no memorials or flowers.