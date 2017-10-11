Bernice Pike

Bernice Ethel Pike, 92, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 at the I.O.O.F. Home, Mason City, Iowa.

A private graveside inurnment was held on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, at the Clear Lake Cemetery, in Clear Lake, with Pastor David Byrd officiating.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Iowa Chapter.

Bernice was born May 17, 1925, in Leroy, Minn., the daughter of John and Lida (Jones) Peters. She married Warren Pike who later preceded her in death on July 23, 1984.

A graduate of Riceville High School in 1943, Bernice attended Mason City Junior College before earning her degree from Luther College, in Decorah, Iowa. She taught country school for two years and then taught in the McIntire and Riceville areas. When the family moved to Clear Lake she substitute taught in the Clear Lake School District and later worked as a secretary for Bertrum Cooper & Co., Richard Jones CPA and Russell Mott CPA for over 30 years.

Raising six children got her involved in the community, including serving on the Clear Lake School Board and acting as President during the late 70’s and early 80’s. She volunteered for an adult literacy program, was a nursing home advocate to help improve the conditions, placed flags on the graves of veterans that didn’t have them on the appropriate days, and was a member of the First Congregational Church in Clear Lake.

Bernice loved being with her children and grandchildren and had a great sense of humor while also being a disciplinarian. She loved watching sports, including going to Arizona to visit sons, David and Dana, and going to the Phoenix Suns games. She loved her home, gardening, cooking for family and friends and having friends in for coffee and homemade chocolate cake.

Bernice is survived by her children, David (Cheryle) Pike, of Goodyear, Az., Doug Pike, of Clear Lake, Dana (Terra) Pike, of Phoenix, Az., Dennis Pike, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Darwin Pike, of Spirit Lake; five grandchildren, Cassidy Pals, Jason Pike, Brianna Wiesner, Lauren Pike, and Morgan Pike; four great-grandchildren, Alexis, Nathan and Madeline Pals, and Sophia Pike.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lida Peters; husband, Warren; daughter, Dianna Pike (1989); and a sister, May Kinter.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.