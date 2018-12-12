Barbara Kruger

Barbara Jean Kruger, 79, of Clear Lake, died Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at Good Shepherd Health Center, in Mason City.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, at Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Tom Gerdts officiating. Burial was at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Barb was born March 7, 1939, the daughter of Robert and Elsie (Stenoff) Wiggins in Mason City. She married Herman Kruger on May 9, 1959, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Mason City. He preceded her in death on March 22, 2009.

Barb grew up in Mason City and graduated from Mason City High School. She was Herman’s bookkeeper while he was in sales before she went to work for H&H Food Service. She also worked at Lake Chevrolet, Knorr Electric and International Messengers doing missionary work until her retirement.

Barb was a member of Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church where she remained very active. She taught Sunday School, served as president of the Women’s Ministry, helped with AWANA, the Christian Women’s Club and sang in the choir. She was known for her baking and gardening and loved spending time with her grandchildren and family while playing cards. She also liked watching sports with Herman.

Barb is survived by five children, Michael (P.J.) Kruger, of Clear Lake, Dan Kruger, of Clear Lake, Kendall (Deb) Kruger, of Ankeny, Kevin Kruger, of Garner and Michelle Kruger, of Mason City; 12 grandchildren, Zachary, Nicholas, Alicia, Danielle, Jordan, Victoria, Karah, Kaleb, Keaton, Dawson, Lennice and Isaiah; 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Wiggins of Durango, Colo.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

