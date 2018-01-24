Barbara J. Erickson Hefty

Barbara Jane Erickson Hefty, of Carrollton, Ga., passed away Jan. 9, 2018, at the age of 73.

She was born April 10, 1944, in Minneapolis, Minn., the daughter of the late Edwin John Erickson and Betty Carol Harvey Erickson. She worked in child care and also was the first ever hostess at the Chick-fil-a in Carrollton.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, David E. Erickson.

She is survived by her children, Kristin and Dr. Michael Poss, of Carrollton, Brent and Erin Hefty, of Dubai, and Aaron and Sarah Hefty, of Villa Rica; sister, Marsha and Jerry Bezely, of Clear Lake, Iowa; brother, Dr. Steven C. and Krista Erickson, of Hamptonville, N.C.; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation will be final disposition and a service will be planned at a later date. Those who desire may make donations to the Carroll County Alzheimer’s Association at 220 West Ave., Carrollton, GA 30117. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.

Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel, of Carrollton, has charge of the arrangements.