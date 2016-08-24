Audrey J. Haag

Audrey Jean Haag, 46, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016 at her home.

Private memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorials in care of Audrey may be mailed to Sarah Nelson, 3558 140th St., Thornton, Iowa 50479.

Audrey was born Dec. 10, 1969, in Minneapolis, Minn., the daughter of Clifford and Lois (Paine) Stykel.

She graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1989. She worked various jobs in the Clear Lake area.

She enjoyed reading, baking, taking in garage sales and going to the beach. She will be missed by her dog, Tilly, and her cat, Lucille.

Audrey is survived by her fiancé, Steve Dethlefs, Clear Lake; daughter, Sarah Jean (Steven) Nelson, Thornton, Iowa; three grandchildren, Brelynn, Kynnley and Laryssa Nelson; six siblings, Cindy (Dick Danialson) Fox, Spooner, Wis., Bruce (Vicky) Stykel, Everly, Iowa, Peggy (Tom) Anderson, Clear Lake, Holly Stykel, Garner, Iowa, Paul Stykel, Virginia and Stacy (Rich) Anderson, Northwood, Iowa; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.