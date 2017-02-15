Arlene Krause, 94, of Buffalo Center, Iowa, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, in Mason City, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Florence St., Rake, Iowa, with Pastor Doug Rokke officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arlene was born May 2, 1922, the daughter of Albert and Ellen Smith in Tarentum, Penn. She married Fred Henry Krause on Sept. 29, 1944, in Tarentum. He preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 1961.

A graduate of Tarentum High School, Class of 1940, Arlene helped raise their two children before working as a church secretary. She later had a ministry of raising troubled kids and at one time had 13 children in her home. At the age of 70 she worked at Los Olivos Senior Center, in Phoenix, Az.

Arlene was a member of the First Baptist Church, in Mason City, in her younger years. She was a great painter and enjoyed oil, acrylic, and china painting. She also loved pulling weeds and washing dishes.

Arlene is survived by her daughter, Ellen (Scott) Smith, of Buffalo Center; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Fred Krause, Jr.; three sisters, Merle Ellen Truver, Myrtle Langham and Betty Lou Wescott; and two brothers, Charles “Buzz” Smith and Albert “Bill” Smith.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.