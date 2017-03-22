Amy Jamtgaard

Amy M Jamtgaard, 97, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, March 12, 2017, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at the Evangelical Free Church, Clear Lake, with Pastor Dan Jordan officiating. Interment was at the Oakland Cemetery, in Forest City, Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Amy was born Feb. 3, 1920, in Leland, Iowa, the daughter of Milton and Anna (Johnson) Gettis. Amy was united in marriage to Bill McClain in 1939. After Bill’s passing, Amy remarried Silas Jamtgaard in 1949.

Amy worked at Fleetgard in Lake Mills, Iowa, for 20 years. After retiring she enjoyed helping take care of her grandchildren.

Amy always loved having a meal or sharing coffee and cookies with family or friends. She also enjoyed embroidery, reading and baking. Amy was a devout Christian and spent many hours praying and reading her Bible.

Amy is survived by daughters, Lois (McClain) Rodney Carlson, of Clear Lake, and Louanna (Jamtgaard) Dan Roenfanz, of Ventura; brother, Dale and Clara Gettis, of Mason City, Iowa; grandchildren, Bill (Wendy) Carlson, Vaughn Carlson (Kelli Dorsey), Andy Carlson (Nichole Arthur), Duane Carlson, Steven (Denise) Carlson, Shelly Thostenson, Lori (Andrew) Althof and Lisa Rendon; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Anna; her husbands, Bill and Silas; a son, Larry McClain; a brother, Lyle Gettis; two sisters, Inez Gettis and Marlyce Larson; a grandson, Michael Thostenson; and a great-grandson, Garrett Carlson.

Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, Mason City, was in charge of arrangements.