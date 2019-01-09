Alma I. Ostrander

Alma Irene Ostrander, 95, of Clear Lake, died Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at Hancock County Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.

Alma will be buried at Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2019 and will be announced closer to that time.

Alma was born April 13, 1923, the daughter of Henry and Grace (Meyer) Smit, in Traer, Iowa. She married David Lloyd Ostrander in 1945 in Clear Lake. He preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 1975.

After attending many schools as a child, Alma graduated from Clear Lake High School. She worked at the Ritz in Clear Lake as a waitress and bartender before working as a dispatcher and meter maid for the Clear Lake Police Department.

Alma enjoyed gardening, crafts and riding her stationary bike. She was an avid sports fan who always had a game playing on the television, but most of all, she loved her family. Family was always her number one priority and she cherished her time and memories with them.

Alma is survived by two daughters, Nancy (Jack) Brown, of Clear Lake and Kathy (Steve) Muller, of Clear Lake; a granddaughter, Alyssa Muller, of Clear Lake; a sister, Carol (Bill) Muller, of Swaledale; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a grandson, Steven David Muller; and six siblings, Marvin, Grace, Florence, Elaine, Merle and Gerald.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.