Allen K. Kaster

Allen Keith Kaster, 63, of Clear Lake, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.

Per his wishes, his body has been cremated. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed in care of Allen’s family.

Allen Keith Kaster was born on Feb. 8, 1954, to Jerry Eugene and Dorothy (Welch) Kaster, in Mason City. He grew up in Mason City and began his education at Mason City High School. Following his enlistment into the United States Army, Allen graduated from Frankfurt Germany High School. On Feb. 23, 1974, Allen married Donna Anderson. Together they experienced Germany, while Allen was stationed there. To this union one daughter was born, Lesa. For many years Allen worked at Curries, until his retirement in 2010.

Allen was the family handyman. He enjoyed remodeling houses. He was a mechanic, electrician, woodworker, if there was something to be fixed, he could fix it. Allen’s greatest love was his time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Donna; daughter, Lesa (Nathan) Kaster; grandchildren, Mackenzie and Zachary Goodale; siblings, Dale (Cindy) Kaster, Gina Williams, Carrol Kaster, and Don Williams; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

Allen is preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Dorothy Kaster; and his brother, Charles D. Kaster.

