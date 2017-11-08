Alice Hawley

Alice Rae Hawley, 83, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, at Mercy Medical Center of North Iowa.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., with Pastor Dave Peterson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City. Memorials may be directed to the Clear Lake United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Alice Rae Hawley, the daughter of Ray and Gertrude (VanHouweling) Vanderwal, was born on July 21, 1934, in Montezuma, Iowa. She graduated from Montezuma High School. She attended Central College and then Drake University where she graduated with a degree in elementary education. Alice spent 10 years as an elementary school teacher.

In 1964 Alice was united in marriage to Robert Hawley in the Baptist Church in Pella, Iowa. Together, Alice and Robert traveled to Florida for the winters for 15 years.

Alice was a very active member of her community, being a member of the local church and numerous clubs. She thoroughly enjoyed the holiday seasons. Alice loved her grandchildren and also had a liking for flowers and birds.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Hawley; son, Douglas (Jody) Hawley; sisters, Gertrude Glaman, and Jo Harmeling; grandchildren, Rachel and Joshua; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Gertrude; her son, Greg; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Louise Hawley; brothers-in-law, Chuck Glaman, John Harmeling and David Hawley; multiple cousins; and niece, Chris Hawley.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, Mason City.