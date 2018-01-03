Alice Anderson

Alice Isabelle Anderson was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Dec. 8, 2017.

A celebration of life will be held at the Albert City Evangelical Free Church, 212 Flower Street, Albert City, Iowa, on Jan. 3, at 1 p.m.

Alice Isabelle Wilbur was born Sept. 22, 1922, on a farm near Lake Lillian, Minn. to George and Vira Wilbur. The family moved to Iowa in 1930. They resided in Lake City and Marathon, Iowa.

Alice graduated from Marathon High School in 1941. She married Wesley Anderson on Nov. 21, 1941, at the Evangelical Free Church, in Marathon. They made their home for 44 years on a farm south of Albert City. They retired in Albert City in 1985, until Wesley’s death in 1996. They enjoyed 54 years of life together. To this union was born Carolyn, Byron, Kathy, and Darwin.

Alice accepted the Lord as her personal Savior at age 11. She has been an active member of the Evangelical Free Church, in Albert City and Clear Lake. She served as a Sunday School teacher, women’s Bible study leader, and in various offices of the Dorcas Society and the Free Church women’s ministries.

Alice worked as a cook at school and nursing homes in Albert City and Cherokee. Her cooking and hospitality are remembered fondly by her family and all who knew her. Alice was an avid reader, was daily devoted to Bible reading, and was a prayer warrior for many here and abroad. Alice loved praying for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved Jesus and cherished the time they spent together.

Alice moved to Clear Lake in 1996, and to Mountain Lake, Minn. in 2001. She resided there until her death.

Alice’s life is honored and treasured by her family which includes two sons, Byron (Pamela) Anderson, Darwin (Darlis) Anderson; and two daughters, who reside in Washington state, Carolyn (Dennis) Hesselgrave and Kathy (Steve) Tucker; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; her sister, Ruth Jones, of Sioux Rapids; and numerous extended family members.

Memorials may be donated to International Messengers, PO Box 618, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.