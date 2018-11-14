Alan J. Monson, 74, of Clear Lake, passed away Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa, surrounded by his family.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th Street, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Military Honors will be presented by the Clear Lake VFW, Post 4868. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday prior to the memorial service. Per Alan’s wishes, his body has been cremated. Following the services, a gathering will be held at the VFW in Clear Lake in Alan’s honor.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be directed in care of Alan’s family to be given in his honor to support local veteran’s organizations.

Alan John Monson was born on Oct. 4, 1944, at the family home in Ventura to Alfred J. and Evelyn A. (Welsh) Monson. Alan grew up in Ventura attending and graduating from Ventura High School in 1964. In 1965, Alan enlisted into the United States Army, where he served his country until his honorable discharge in 1967. In 1968, Alan married Naomi Scheive, to this union two children were born, Jay and Jill.

On Aug. 18, 1978 Alan married the love of his life, Donna L. Godfredsen at the United Methodist Church, in Ventura. Together, Jay, Jill, Alan and Donna became a family. Alan and Donna raised their children in Clear Lake, while he began working as a self employed HVAC tech. For 33 years Alan helped his community with their plumbing problems, owning and operating Monson Plumbing and Heating until his retirement in 2001. He and Donna spent their retirement in Clear Lake, traveling around the country together with their dogs.

Alan was a lifetime member of the VFW, the Vietnam Veterans of America, and the American Legion. He was proud of his service to his country, and looked for any opportunity to help his fellow veterans. He had a passion for outdoors and enjoyed time spent hunting and fishing. Alan loved to can, growing a garden and using what he grew. If he planted, hunted, trapped or fished it, he cooked it and he ate it. His greatest love in life was his family, especially his granddaughter, Alanna. To Alan, no one was a stranger – they were only a friend he hadn’t met yet. He had love and compassion for all, was known for his giving spirit, and his care for his family, biological and friends who had become family. He was a devoted father, wonderful grandfather, and was loved as “Papa” by many.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 40 years, Donna; their children, Jay A. Monson and Jill L. Monson and her fiancé, John Sherman, of Clear Lake; granddaughter, Alanna Nicholle Monson; siblings, LaVonne “Bonnie” Holmgaard, of Illinois, Rita Lee, of Clear Lake, Shirley (Jim) Knapp, of Iowa City, and Gloria (Mike) Kline, of Bendendorf; sisters-in-law, Pat Monson, Marsha Monson, Janet Monson, and Karen Monson; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Those preceding him in death are his parents, Alfred and Evelyn; brothers, Eugene, Mark, Dean, Arlan “Peep”, and Jerry “Mike”; brothers-in-law, Dale Holmgaard, and David Lee; sisters-in-law, Sandy Monson and Joan Monson; as well as Jay and Jill’s brother, Jimmy.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.