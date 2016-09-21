Ada Mae Hill, 75, of Clear Lake, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at the Muse Norris Inpatient Unit- Hospice of North Iowa, in Mason City, Iowa, surrounded by her family.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, at the Clear Lake Cemetery. A gathering for Ada and her son, Tim, was held at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, following the graveside service.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorials to the Ada M. Hill Memorial Fund or Hospice of North Iowa, 232 2nd St. SE, Mason City.

Ada Mae Hill was born Feb. 1, 1941, the daughter of Lynn and Eugenia (Bosch) Tobey in Humboldt, Iowa. She graduated from Kanawha High School in 1959. Ada married Larry Hill and together the couple raised three children, Tim, Jim and Ken.

She worked as a waitress while her children were in school and then for Schneider Metal/IMI Cornelius until her retirement in 2006 after 35 years.

Ada enjoyed reading, planting flowers in the spring, and taking care of her dog, Bandit, but most importantly she loved her family. Her children, grandchildren and siblings always came first. Ada loved to host big family gatherings at her home, preparing for them a week in advance. She was very proud of her grandchildren, never missing an opportunity to brag about them. She tried to get to most of their events, even though her health was failing.

She is survived by her son, Ken (Darcie) Hill, Clear Lake; grandchildren, Charlie, Taylor and Hunter Hill, Clear Lake; siblings, Bonnie (Rudy) Scheibel, Forest City, Iowa, Darlene Tobey, West Des Moines, and Terry (Ozzie) Tobey, Las Vegas, Nevada; brothers-in-law, Robin (Pat) Hill, Mason City, and Jim (Deb) Hill, Garner, Iowa; Becky Heuberger, Sheffield, Iowa; several nieces and nephews; her primary Hospice caregiver, Julie Everett; her many friends at IMI Cornelius; and her best friend, Bandit.

Ada is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Hill; her sons, Tim Hill, who died on Sept. 12, 2016 and Jim Hill, who died on March 18, 2016; her parents, Lynn and Eugenia (Bosch) Tobey; and several siblings.