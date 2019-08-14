Oak Hills holds Junior Open Tourney

Oak Hills Golf Course, in Clear Lake, held their Junior Open on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Thirty-one young golfers participated in the tournament.

“We want to thank everyone for playing their best. We’d also like to thank the parents who helped with scoring,” said Sheila Sherman, of Oak Hills Golf Course. “A huge thank you to Kim and Sue Pleggenkuhle for their continued support.”

Winners of the tournament were as follows:

•Girls 10 and under: first place, Jacelyn Ainley, Clear Lake, 63

•Girls 11-12: first place, Molly Ratchford, Cedar Falls, 36; second place, Audrey Overgaard, Klemme, 45

•Boys 10 and under: first place, Isaac Brownlee, Clear Lake, 37; second place, Dylan Hoffman, Kansas City, 45; Reece Perry, Clear Lake, 48, card-off with Aaron Montenegro, Blemond, 48

•Boys 11-12: first place, Drew Henderson, Armstrong, 37; second place, Eli Anderson, Clear Lake, 38; third place, Tanner Hoffman, Kansas City, 40

•Boys 13-14: first place, Ashton Willms, Belmond, 35; second place, Drew DeGabriele, Mason City, 36; third place, Gavin Anderson, Clear Lake, 42.