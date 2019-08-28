Norma J. Kofoed

Norma Jean Kofoed, 92, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. in Mason City.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Al Berge officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Norma was born May 22, 1927, the daughter of Roy and Martha (Jones) Rowe, in Iowa City. She married Clarence W. Kofoed on Feb. 4, 1961, in Story City. He preceded her in death on April 22, 2001.

Norma graduated from Swaledale High School in 1946. She worked at EF Johnson and Unysis, in Clear Lake. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, in Clear Lake, and enjoyed taking walks and shopping. She also liked angels and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Norma is survived by five children, Sharon Buck, of Harrison, Az., Jerry May, of Alpharetta, Ga., Gary May, of Swaledale, Elida Morse, of Clear Lake, and Todd Kofoed, of Clear Lake; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; children, Patsy Broers and Roger May; sons-in-law, Wayne Broers and Pat Morse; sister, Betty (Jim) Brood; and step-father, Leonard Paulsen.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.