‘No winter doldrums here’

Huge crowds revel in Color The Wind

by Marianne Gasaway

Tens of thousands of people took full advantage of a blue-sky February day to enjoy legions of kites flying high above the lake Saturday at the Color The Wind Festival.

“I guess a lot of people had the same winter doldrums I’ve been feeling,” said Marty Walker from Ames. She was attending her first kite festival and vowed it wouldn’t be her last. “It’s been so much fun seeing these huge kites — and even the ones that spin on the lake. It just makes everyone smile.”

Larry Day, who established the kite festival two decades ago with his wife, Kay, said it was the smiles on the ground which made him enjoy the day. This year the Days stepped back from spearheading the entire festival and shepherded the Chamber of Commerce as the new organizers.

“We thank Larry and Kay Day for sharing their love of this sport and event with us and we are very pleased with how it all went,” said Chamber CEO and President Stacy Doughan.

Doughan said it is difficult to estimate