No re-election bid for Upmeyer in 2020

(Above) Speaker of the House Linda Upmeyer waves to the crowds at Clear Lake’s Fourth of July parade.-Reporter file photo.

by Marianne Gasaway

Linda Upmeyer (R-Clear Lake) announced Monday that she will not seek re-election in 2020 and plans to resign as Speaker of the Iowa House in late 2019.

“After thoughtful consideration, I have made the decision that it is time for me to step away from the Legislature to spend more time with my husband, kids, and grandkids. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Iowa. I want to thank all of my constituents that have allowed me to represent them in the Iowa House over the past 17 years,” stated Upmeyer. “Most of all, I want to thank my family for being so supportive. Whether I was in session in Des Moines, crisscrossing the state attending fundraisers, or traveling to conferences and other meetings in other states, their unwavering support and encouragement are what made it possible for me to serve. I can’t thank them enough.”

Upmeyer was first elected to the Iowa House in 2002 where she used her experience as a nurse practitioner to become a go-to authority on health care policy. In 2015, she was chosen to serve as Speaker of the House, the first woman in Iowa history to hold the position. Her father, Del Stromer, served as Speaker of the House in the 1980s, and the two are believed to be the first father-daughter pair to both hold the title of Speaker. Upmeyer was also the first woman in Iowa history to be elected House Majority Leader in 2010 and previously served as Chairwoman of the Human Resources Committee and House Minority Whip.

During her time as Speaker of the House, the Legislature enacted the largest tax cut for families and small businesses in Iowa history, passed legislation to provide