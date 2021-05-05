No more ‘spot saving’ for parade

Council passes first reading of new ordinance

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake’s Fourth of July parade route will no longer be strewn with blankets, chairs and other objects days in advance. The City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance Monday night which will regulate “spot saving” at parades and special events.

Terms of the new ordinance, which still needs two more readings before being enacted, will make it unlawful for persons to attempt to “claim, reserve or occupy, either in person or by the place of any object or item, a location for viewing and observing a parade or special event before 5 a.m. on the day of the parade or special event.”

Items placed between the street and back of sidewalk before or after the event are subject to being immediately removed and discarded by city officials.

This is not the first time city officials have discussed limiting the time during which items could be placed along the route to save a space. The idea was floated in 2019, however, cancellation of the parade in 2020 due to the pandemic made the action unnecessary.

In addition to being a sore subject for some property owners along the route who are subjected to tarps, chairs and other items placed to reserve a spot— sometimes weeks in advance of the July 4th holiday, the ordinance gained momentum this year because of Main Avenue reconstruction.

City Administrator Scott Flory noted roadwork and new sidewalks from 14th to 20th Street should be complete by Memorial Day.

Flory told the Council the ordinance is not unprecedented.

“Clear Lake has a strong and proud tradition in particular with the Fourth of July parade and public opinion is that spot saving days and even weeks ahead has gotten out of control,” said Flory.

Sod is expected to be laid as early as next week between 14th and 20th Streets, which should allow it to take root and get established weeks before the holiday celebration. If city leaders believe the new sod will be at risk, they could prohibit traffic on that area.