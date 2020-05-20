Newspaper will produce Memorial Day program

The Clear Lake Memorial Day program, scheduled for Monday, May 25, has been cancelled due to the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Mirror-Reporter has made arrangements with members of V.F.W. Post 4868 and Clear Lake Schools to film a variety of Memorial Day messages and activities typically associated with the local program.

Clear Lake High School students Ashlyn Fread and Haley Jackson will read the Gettysburg Address and The Importance of Taps at Military Funerals. Fread, the daughter of Brian and Amy Fread, will be entering her junior year this fall in Clear Lake. Jackson will also be a junior this fall at CLHS. She is the daughter of Tim and Amanda Jackson.

The recording will be shared via the Mirror-Reporter’s Facebook site on Monday, as well as broadcast on demand to customers of CL Vision.