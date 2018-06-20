Zoning change clears way for One Vision redevelopment

Potential future sale of 40 acres could become residential area

One Vision has received the City’s approval to change zoning on a portion of its property to allow flexibility for possible future development.

Acting on the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Council okayed a request to change the current zoning of the Glen Oaks Subdivision. The current zoning of the parcels, located on the west side of the One Vision campus, is RM-44 (high density, multi-family residential zone). It will change to OPH-H (planned development housing overlay).

“This zoning change would allow this property to have greater flexibility in its development options,” stated Arnold Prohaska, P&Z chairman.

Ron Fiscus, of Planscape Partners, representing One Vision, told the Council the organization continues to comply with decentralizing its 80 acre campus, looking at ways to re-use its main campus amenities, which include an indoor swimming pool, multi-purpose building, and more. Fiscus said that due to the prospect of future sell-offs of property, as well as the potential integration of commercial businesses, such as a salon or convenience stores on the property, necessitate the zoning change.

Ground was broken this spring on the One Vision campus for housing with a focus on active senior living. Renovation of eight residential cottages on the property will provide three-plex townhome units ranging in size from 1,800 to 2,500 square feet in two- and three-bedroom layouts. The senior-focused townhomes, called The Terraces at Glen Oaks, will be sold through a local Realtor upon completion.

There is also planned construction of a 48-unit senior-focused, independent To read more of this article, please login or sign up for our E-Edition