Woman falls through ice on Fieldstone Pond

The Clear Lake Fire Department was dispatched to 1622 N. 24th Street, Clear Lake, at approximately 3:36 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, for a female subject that had fallen through the ice and was submerged in the waters of the Fieldstone Pond.

Kelsey Boehnke, 28, of Clear Lake, had gone out onto the ice to try and rescue her dog that had wondered onto the ice, when she fell through becoming submerged in the water.

The Clear Lake Fire Department responded with one rescue truck, one command vehicle, one ice rescue boat and one ambulance with seven firefighters and two medics. Upon arrival the CLFD was notified that the patient had been pulled out of the water by the Clear Lake Police Department who were first on scene. The CLFD was able to get her on a back board and into the ambulance very quickly. They then transferred her emergent to Mercy Medical Center North Iowa with signs of hypothermia. The CLFD was assisted on scene by the Clear Lake Police Department.

Boehnke was released from the hospital Monday afternoon.