Winter Dance Party fans RAVE ON

(Above) Austin Allsup (right) performed some of his father’s favorites, Buddy Holly originals and more for those attending the first night of the Winter Dance Party Thursday. He is pictured with Johnny Rogers, who performed at Wednesday’s Family Sock Hop.

As the song says, Rock ’n Roll is here to stay.

A sell-out crowd filled the Surf Ballroom and community venues all weekend to celebrate the lives and music of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “the Big Bopper” Richardson, who played their last concert at the Surf before losing their lives in a plane crash in 1959. This year’s Winter Dance Party entertainment also included two tributes to performers with close ties to the Winter Dance Party.

Laurie Lietz, executive director at the Surf, reported the annual gathering of rock and roll faithful was a success not only at the Surf, but throughout the community. Helped by warmer than average temperatures, visitors from throughout the United States and abroad explored North Iowa.

Among those making their first trip to the event were Betsy and Tom Walker, of Milwaukee, Wis. The couple said they have heard about the Winter Dance Party in Clear Lake for years, but had never made the trek. Now retired, they say they will make Clear Lake a regular February destination.

“We had so much fun. It was great to be able to get out on the dance floor and the quality of the acts was outstanding,” said Betsy.

Among those who traveled a great distance to be here were members of The Baldy Holly Band, from England. Members of the group said they had a fantastic time taking part in Buddy’s Buddies performances at schools, as well as listening to all of the weekend acts.

The 2017 lineup featured a mixture of groups which made their mark in the 1950s and 60s, as well as tribute bands and performers who performed the music of Roy Orbison, the Everly Brothers and others in remarkable likeness.

“James Popenhagen was absolutely awesome performing Del Shannon songs,” said Libby McIntire, from Shenandoah, Iowa. “I felt like a teenager again swaying along with the songs.”

Many concert-goers agreed that performances by Austin Allsup and The Killer Vees were among the most poignant of the weekend.

Allsup filled a Thursday night slot which his father, the great

