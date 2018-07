(Above) P.J. Feuerbach, from the Clear Lake Lions Boys Track Team, gave the Noon Lions a hand in seasoning chicken with their special recipe.

Huge crowds filled Clear Lake City Park Sunday, as the Clear Lake Noon Lions held their annual Chicken Barbeque. Club members, assisted by local Boy Scout Troops and the Clear Lake Lions Performance Training group, served approximately 4,100 meals. Monies raised through the event will be used in support of the community throughout the coming year.