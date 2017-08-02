It will be another ‘classic’ weekend in Clear Lake

Another month. Another huge event in Clear Lake.

This weekend marks the 33rd annual Clear Lake Auto Social Society (C.L.A.S.S.) Summer Dance Cruise and Car Show. Going all weekend long, the event is one that car enthusiasts travel from near and far to see and participate in. Clear Lake hotels and motels are booked almost a year ahead for the August weekend, which offers not only a cruise around the lake of four-wheel beauties, but dances with live music, meet and greets with the car owners and a show with a $500 top prize and trophies.

“This event is so popular because it’s situated around a beautiful downtown park, where there are things to do, a lake to enjoy, and welcoming merchants,” said C.L.A.S.S. Club President Kirk Kraft. “It’s a great weekend for the people who have cars, as well as the public that enjoys seeing them.”

The weekend kicks off with a cruise around the lake on Friday. Classic car owners will begin to gather at Kingland Systems, 1401 6th Ave. S., Clear Lake, about 3 p.m. The cars will then travel around Clear Lake starting at 5:30 p.m. Last year more than 800 cars took part in the cruise and even more are expected this year, according to C.L.A.S.S. members.

The popularity of the cruise is a bit of a double-edged sword for the local car club. Last year a driver, who had jumped into the cruise along the route, lost control of his vehicle while doing a “burn out” and careened out of control, striking several parked cars and narrowly missing those sitting along the road watching the procession.

“There will be a good, or better, police and county law enforcement presence along the route to hopefully remind everyone to be safe,” said Kraft. If it is safe to pull over a vehicle for doing a burn out, they will do it. If they can only take a plate number, they will, and followup with it on Saturday. We want people to have fun, but be safe.”

In addition to reminding drivers to be safe, Kraft also stresses the public needs to be mindful of safety and respect the machines and their owners.