What season is this?

Temperatures in the 60s throughout the weekend, provided inspiration for most to get out and enjoy what feels like early spring weather. For at least one brave person that included spending some time on his paddle board in the open water in front of the downtown Sea Wall. The Color The Wind Kite Festival had originally been scheduled for Feb. 18, but was cancelled due to rapidly deteriorating ice conditions. Almost an inch of rainfall on Monday, combined with temperatures in the 50s, continued to whittle away the ice. The lake may be on pace for a record “ice-out.” According to city records, the earliest date ice-out has been declared was March 5, 1931. Ice-out means a boat can be landed on any spot along the shoreline. A predicted blizzard on Friday may slow the ice-out progress.-Photo submitted by Steve.