West Des Moines man jailed for damage to Clear Lake home

An arrest has been made in the case of extensive damage caused to a Clear Lake home.

Christopher Larson, 31, of West Des Moines, Iowa was arrested on warrant in Polk County and brought to the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of first-degree criminal mischief. His bond is set at $10,000.

Larson allegedly cut electrical cords, furniture and car tires at 705 South Shore Drive around midnight on April 28, causing nearly $28,000 worth of damage.

According to Clear Lake police, Larson stayed at the house for three days and had access to the property.

A warrant was issued for Larson’s arrest in July.