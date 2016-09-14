We stand united

(Above) An aerial view of the crowd gathered outside the Clear Lake Fire Department Sunday for a special program devoted to the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.-photo courtesy of the Decorah Fire Department.

The North Iowa community stood united outside the Clear Lake Fire Department Sunday, Sept. 11, and reflected upon the 2001 tragedy which changed our world.

The CLFD hosted an open house and program, featuring the Iowa Military Veterans Band and guest speakers, to help keep the memory of Sept. 11, 2001 in the forefront.

“Our department gladly accepts keeping this history so we will never forget,” Fire Chief Doug Meyers told hundreds gathered around the local memorial featuring a piece of steel pulled from the wreckage of the Twin Towers in the 9/11 attacks.

Like most attending Sunday’s program, Dr. Steven Allgood said he remembered exactly what he was doing and thinking on 9/11. He was working with a medical student at the time they were told “something had happened.”

“We got to a TV and I saw it. I told the student ‘we are at war,’” said Allgood. “Our safety had been threatened. We had been attacked on U.S. soil.” As a military officer, he knew the event put him in the crossroads. “My wife, my children and I prayed for the courage to live through the uncertainty of the days ahead.”

Allgood told the story of three Americans who per-

