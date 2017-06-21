Way-finding signs revealed at City Council meeting

(Above) Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb and At-Large City Councilman Mike Callanan reveal the first of approximately 25 way-finding signs that will be placed around Clear Lake. -Reporter photo

By Alli Weaver

Visitors come from across the country to visit Clear Lake, but often have trouble finding their way to the local landmarks, according to Clear Lake City Council members. However, a new improvement will guide visitors to their destination.

At the regular Clear Lake City Council meeting on June 19, Mayor Nelson Crabb and At-Large Councilman Mike Callanan revealed the first of about 25 way-finding signs that will be placed around Clear Lake to improve the visitor experience.

The signs will indicate the direction of major Clear Lake landmarks, including the lake and beach, the Surf Ballroom, and downtown.

This project has been in the works for about 10 years, according to city council members.

“Mayor Crabb has been pushing for this for as long as I can remember,” said Callanan.

Scott Flory, the City Administrator, and Laurie Lietz, previous Chamber President, applied for the Iowa Great Places Grant about three years ago, which was finally received this year, allowing for the proper funds to implement the signage that is so needed.

With the city’s many missions, including the street resurfacing project, the sanitary and storm sewer rehabilitation project, and many other efforts to improve the town’s infrastructure and experience, the city funds have been placed elsewhere. However, this grant is intended specifically for the way-finding signs,