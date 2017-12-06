Warm hearts, warm hands

Weather is the perfect gift for Christmas By The Lake crowds

Spring-like temperatures made the 2017 Christmas By The Lake celebrations one of the biggest and best ever.

“It was an incredible event and the weather was a hero,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tim Coffey. “Kudos to (Chairman) Gene Madson and Trish Funderman (from the Chamber).

Coffey said the crowds were the biggest he has seen at the celebration from mid-afternoon through the fireworks finale Saturday.

Those waiting in the long line at the City Park Santa House could attest to the popularity of the event.

Tom and Wendy Miller, from Mason City, said they waited about 45-minutes to get inside Santa’s house so that their children could sit on Santa’s lap and share their Christmas wishes. “They didn’t mind the wait a bit because they were playing in the park and not a bit cold,” said Wendy. “It was worth the wait when we got inside and they actually spoke to Santa this year.”

As the temperature approached 60 on Saturday, shoppers were often carrying their winter coats while traveling in and out of stores, or stopping to try out some chestnuts roasting on an open fire on the street corner.

Sunday’s Polar Bear Club Dip for Charity still featured ice cold water, but without the ice that usually accompanies the event. More than $10,000 was raised by the more than 200 persons who took part in the dip. Proceeds will go to Make-A-Wish and Toys for Tots.