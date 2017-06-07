Vision North Iowa announces economic visioning workshops

Vision North Iowa announces a series of upcoming workshops to glean insight from North Iowa residents. The aim of the workshops is to build consensus, understand community values, and create a shared vision for North Iowa’s economic future.

Input received during the workshops will be used to guide development of the Vision North Iowa economic development strategic plan. The plan will be published later this year and will outline goals and strategies to strengthen the regional economy. The plan will also be supported by an implementation strategy that will outline the tools needed to effectively execute on the recommendations.

“Our objective is to find out more about what economic issues matter most to North Iowans, and how best to work together as a community to address those issues. We want to hear from as many as possible in the community so we are aligned around a common set of guiding principles, values, and goals,” said Chad Schreck, presi-

