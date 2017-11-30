Violation of no-contact order results in three felonies for local man

A Clear Lake man is facing three felonies in connection to violating a no-contact order.

Joshua Diekhuis, 36, was taken to Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of burglary, violation of a no-contact order and enhanced domestic assault. All are felonies. He is also facing simple misdemeanor charges for violating a no-contact order and obstruction of emergency communications.

According to court documents, Diekhuis, traveled to a home on Wheelerwood Drive, Clear Lake, on Nov. 21 and violated a no-contact order. While at the residence, he allegedly assaulted a victim. After leaving, he is accused of sending text messages to the victim in violation of the no contact order.

On Nov. 24, Diekhuis allegedly went to the same residence and made entry to the house through a basement/cellar door and confronted the victim.

Law enforcement was alerted and Diekhuis was encountered at the scene.