VFW Auxiliary donates to Veterans Memorial

VFW Auxiliary donates to Veterans Memorial

The official fundraising campaign hasn’t even begun, but the drive to fund a Veterans Memorial outside of V.F.W. Post 4868 is off to a good start.  The membership of the VFW Auxiliary has approved the donation of $10,000 for the construction of the memorial.  The check was presented to VFW Commander Mike Nelson by VFW Auxiliary President Linda Dockwell.  Also present for the presentation were: (L-R) Karen Sears, Kathy Vine, Linda Born, Mary Ann Aslakson, Peta Ressler, Pat Wagler and Nancy Cash.-Submitted photo.

