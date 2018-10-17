Veterans’ Memorial begins to take shape

Workers from Little Falls, Minn. were in Clear Lake Wednesday to begin hanging six large pieces of black granite on the exterior of V.F.W. Post 4868 on Main Avenue. The granite slabs will soon be etched with the names of veterans submitted to the V.F.W. for inclusion. V.F.W. Post Commander Mike Nelson said approximately 500 names will appear on this first phase of the memorial. The deadline for phase one was Labor Day, however more names are being taken to add to the memorial next year, he said. Two benches, like the one appearing in the foreground, will also be installed in the plaza outside of the V.F.W. Post. Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel and Colonial Chapels helped to provide the granite and stone materials for the project.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.