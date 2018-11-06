Veterans Day services to be held Friday, Nov. 9

The public is invited to attend Veterans Day ceremonies at Clear Lake High School Friday, Nov. 9. Gather at the Clear Lake Middle School flag pole (directly south of the Middle School entrance at 1601 3rd Ave. N.) beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The Veterans’ Day program will commence with the raising of Old Glory, followed by Taps, and will then proceed into E.B. Stillman Auditorium where Clear Lake High School students will honor veterans.

A musical ensemble will entertain, high school students will share their honorariums, and Clear Lake graduates who have served in the armed forces will be recognized

“This will be a program worth attending. We are asking that the public attend to support our young people as they pay homage to those who have served and have protected our liberties,” said CLHS English Teacher Tony Kockler, who is helping to plan the program.

At Garner

A 65th anniversary Veteran’s Day program will be held Friday, Nov. 9, in the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School gymnasium. The public is invited to attend the 10:30 a.m. program.

The guest speaker for the program is Master Sergeant Justine Piatt, a native of Newton, Iowa. She enlisted into the Iowa Air National Guard as a Fighter Aircraft crew chief in 2001. Master Sergeant Piatt has served a total of 23 years in the military, serving the first six years with the U.S. Army. She is the proud mother of four children and has no less than six college degrees and a pilot’s license. Her hobbies include reading, running and dominating in Fortnite. She is currently serving as the Recruiting and Retention Manager of the Iowa Air National Guard out of Fort Dodge.

The program will also include a welcome and introductory remarks from GHV Student Body President Tori Sloan and a explanation of Veteran’s Day provided by Senior Class President Reece Smith. Veterans in attendance will be honored.

The GHV Band, as well as a small group ensemble will provide music for the program. The Corner Ceremonial Unit will post the colors to open the program and retire the colors at its conclusion.