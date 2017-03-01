Ventura considers allowing golf carts

Use of ATVs already approved by city

The Ventura City Council has approved the operation of all-terrain and utility terrain vehicles on designated streets within its city corporate limits and is currently moving toward passage of a ordinance allowing golf cart use within the community.

A resolution passed unanimously by the Council Feb. 13 allows ATV and UTV operation on the full span of West and East Lake Streets within the city limits, as well as on Main Street from its intersection with Lake Street south to the grade.

City Clerk Else Taylor explained the goal of the Council’s action was to make the community more user-friendly for fishermen. The route designated for use of the vehicles facilitates travel to and from the lake, as well as to Hancock County where ATV/UTV use is permitted.

“Every year the drumbeat for the topic has come up and every year it gets louder. The Council wanted to make it more suitable for fishermen to enjoy Ventura,” said Taylor.

Monday night, Feb. 27, the Council passed the first of three readings for an ordinance addressing golf cart use within Ventura city limits.

Under the proposed ordinance, operators must have a driver’s license to operate a golf cart in the community, as well as a city-issued permit and proof of liability insurance. The permit, good for one year, will be $25. Golf carts would be permitted to operate from sunrise to sunset on all city streets, except U.S. Highway 18. No more than two persons may ride in the front seat of a golf cart and no more than two persons may ride in the back seat, if a back seat exists.

The Ventura Council is slated to hold a second reading on the proposed golf cart ordinance at its March 13 meeting. The Council could decide to waive a third reading and pass the measure then, or could hold the third reading at its March 27 meeting.